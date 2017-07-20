University Mail Services to Host Open House

University Mail Services will host an open house on Friday, Aug. 4, on the ground floor of the Bioinformatics Building to assist departments, faculty and staff with mailing options for the coming year.

There will be two sessions, from 9-11 a.m. and 12-2 p.m., during which there will be a presentation about the benefits of using University Mail Services, a tour of the facility and light refreshments. The presentation will consist of helpful tips to reducing mailing costs, and best practices for using the courier service.

Representatives from the U.S. Post Office, The Alternative Mailing Solutions and Pitney Bowes will be available to answer questions on everything from how to process mail to what options are most financially beneficial based on need. Mailing services staff will be happy to answer questions about postage authorization, presort and first-class mail and reducing departmental mailing costs.

The Open House will be held in the Bioinformatics Building. Please visit the Bioinformatics website for directions.

For more information, please contact Nora Brodsky at 919-843-7017 or visit the University Mail Services website.