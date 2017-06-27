Celebrate the Fourth at Kenan Stadium

The University and the Town of Chapel Hill will once again host a Fourth of July celebration at Kenan Stadium. Gates will open at 7 p.m., with the fireworks display starting at 9:30 p.m.

Before the fireworks, food trucks and fun activities like face-painting, spin art, a photo booth and stilt walking will be offered in the stadium. The RadioJacks, a Top 40 variety band, will perform the radio hits of today’s artists as well as classics by Michael Jackson and Prince throughout the evening.

The annual celebration is free for all, but donations of $1 per person or $5 per family are encouraged and will be collected at the entrance gates.

Recommended parking for the event patrons is in the Craige, Jackson and Cardinal parking decks off Manning Drive. Rams Head Deck and the Bell Tower lots are open to public and disability parking. Handicapped seating access is available in section 119 of the stadium.

Seating is limited; please arrive early. No outside food or drink is permitted.

For more details about the July 4th event, visit www.townofchapelhill.org/july4