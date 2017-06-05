Alert Carolina sirens to be tested June 7

The University will TEST the emergency sirens and emergency communication procedures on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, between noon and 1 p.m. The University tests the sirens regularly throughout the year to make sure the equipment and notification processes work as planned.

During this sirens test, NO ACTION is required.

Anyone outside, on campus or near campus, likely will hear the sirens. The sirens are not designed to be heard inside a building or vehicle. The sirens will sound an alert tone along with a brief pre-recorded voice message. When testing is complete, a different siren tone and voice message will signal all clear.

The University will also sends text messages to cell phone users who registered their numbers in the online Alert Carolina Contact Information page available through the ONYEN services website. The University will post safety-related announcements on the Alert Carolina website, alertcarolina.unc.edu, along with updates.