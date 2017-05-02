Each choice had to meet three core criteria:

Is it true to us? Is it something that we are deeply committed to?

Does it create advantage for us in the competitive landscape of higher education?

Is it aspirational enough and, at the same time, achievable?

Before determining a strategic direction for “a leading public global research university,” Folt directed Dean, along with Ron Strauss, executive vice provost and chief international officer, and Lynn Williford, assistant provost for institutional research, to lead “The Carolina Metrics Project.” Among the goals of the project was to assess performance toward mission and strategic priorities; establish a benchmark against peers; and set targets for improvement.

“For a strategy to be effective in any setting, it has to be based on an understanding of reality, of facts,” Dean said.

Later this year, a metrics task force will translate the framework into concrete objectives at both the University and school/unit levels and develop a system of measurement to track progress.

These same analytical tools will be used to monitor progress in meeting the five “cross-cutting imperatives” included in the plan:

Aspire to pre-eminence;

Help us serve as the economic power- house for the state;

Prepare our graduates for the new economy and contemporary life;

Adopt a global mindset; and

Address big societal questions.

Finally, Dean said, an online dashboard will be created as a way for all stakeholders to gauge progress.

The experiment continues

Like the University itself, the strategic framework is dynamic. Folt said the blueprint is designed to make it easier to respond to both unforeseen challenges and unexpected opportunities.

“Rather than an inflexible plan, we believe it is best at a complex university to set real direction but also allow creative people flexibility in how they achieve it,” she said.

Last fall, Folt harnessed that kind of big-picture thinking without restraints when she convened a dozen working groups to develop these five pan-University initiatives:

The New Graduate;

The Great Convergence;

Culture of Innovation;

Carolina Whole Health; and

The Economy of the Future.

The initiatives are in various stages of development, but when completed, will bring essential elements of the blueprint to life, Folt said.

All members of Folt’s cabinet received assignments within their respective areas of responsibility.

For instance, Stephen Farmer, vice provost for enrollment and undergraduate admissions, has been working in the areas of modernizing support for The New Graduate and extending the campus to meet the needs of more nontraditional students.