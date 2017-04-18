When someone gives you a compliment, Bruce Cairns said, the worst thing you can do is to believe it’s true.

He has resisted that temptation himself while serving the past eight years as director of the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center and for the past three years as faculty chair.

Why does he think staying humble is so important?

“Because in order to truly succeed it’s never about you, but what you can do for others,” said Cairns, the John Stackhouse Distinguished Professor of Surgery, whose tenure as faculty chair ends this month.

This single-minded focus on serving others is what Cairns calls his “Rule No. 1.”

Rule No. 2?

“Never forget Rule No. 1,” he said. “I believe success in leadership is ultimately about humility. It is about respect. And it is about recognizing that the only thing that really matters is what you do for others.”

Running toward the problem

That same impulse, he said, is what drove his decision to run for faculty chair in spring of 2014 as the University navigated ongoing repercussions of academic irregularities and accreditation concerns.