First campus-wide arts celebration to be held April 7

The name of the event – “Arts Everywhere Day” carries with it separate definitions that planners hope will operate at two different levels.

The first is immediate: On April 7, from noon to 9 p.m., the campus will hold its first campus-wide arts celebration, with more than 50 performances, installations and hands-on activities that will take place at 20 sites across campus.

The other level of meaning is more subtle and will take longer to achieve – to change the way many people think about the arts, that is, as something they experience separate from their everyday lives.

Arts Everywhere is an initiative to integrate the arts into the campus culture that Chancellor Carol L. Folt announced last July when she named Emil Kang to serve as Special Assistant to the Chancellor for the Arts.

“I have witnessed the power of the arts to unleash creativity, open minds and excite our senses,” Folt said. “This initiative will take our existing strengths in the arts at Carolina to an even higher level. I can’t wait to see how the Arts Everywhere initiative develops when the entire community gets involved.”

Kang said the spirit of Arts Everywhere Day is about cultivating curiosity and encouraging exploration through the arts.

“We hope the event’s impact is multiplied by sparking future collaborations that enliven the campus with arts experiences and foster creative expression,” Kang said.

The initiative was founded on the following principles:

The arts are for everyone;

Every space can be a creative space;

The arts create and share new meaning; and

Curiosity and discovery enrich daily life.

Rachel Ash, associate director of Arts Everywhere, said this all-encompassing approach to the arts could be likened to what Folt had done to integrate innovation and a global mindset into every facet of campus life.

“What we hope to achieve is a more figurative definition of Arts Everywhere with the goal of embedding the arts into the research, teaching and service mission of the University so that the arts are a vital part of the Carolina experience and ethos,” Ash said.

“The arts should not be relegated to any one department or any one class or any one type of student. The arts are really for everyone.”

The range of activities across campus will allow students, faculty and staff to experience familiar places on campus in a whole new way, and also attract people to parts of campus they have never been to before, Ash added.

The event has 40 campus partners, including 19 departments or units and 21 student art groups.

“We’ve been energized by how many different departments and people have been eager to collaborate on this effort and hope the event continues to grow through partnerships both on campus and in the community,” Ash said.

The event will offer hands-on activities that will allow people to see that art is not just something they watch or listen to other people do, but can do themselves.

“This is about showing people how art can be a part of daily life and to make it so,” she said.

Look for a detailed schedule with times/locations/event names at artseverywhere.unc.edu

Share your experience using #ArtsEverywhereUNC.