A half-century in the classroom

Editor’s note: The reporting for this story occurred less than two weeks before James Scatliff’s death on March 4.

Go on YouTube and you’ll see James Scatliff in his heyday as an instructor, back in the 1980s. The professor of radiology was hamming it up for Pearls Day, a lighthearted School of Medicine tradition in which distinguished faculty, chosen by the students, dispensed words of wisdom to the future resident doctors.

Each professor had “three minutes to make an impression that will last a lifetime.” Scatliff didn’t disappoint, taking the stage with a Muppet on each hand. Cookie Monster (voiced by Scatliff) wasn’t feeling very well and Kermit the Frog (ditto) thought he might need an X-ray. He consulted with Wilhelm Conrad Roentgen, the man who discovered the X-ray in 1895 – still Scatliff, but with a thick German accent.

When Kermit guessed which type of X-ray would be best for Cookie Monster’s symptoms, Scatliff (as Roentgen) pronounced a loud “Nein!” for every suggestion except the KUB or kidney, ureter and bladder study, which got an enthusiastic “Jawohl!” As Scatliff (as himself) pointed out, the KUB was not only the right choice but also the least expensive.

Unlike in his popular Pearls talks, Scatliff didn’t use hand puppets or dress in tennis whites or doll himself up as Tootsie in his regular classes. But he was entertaining, engaging and creative in getting his lessons across. With his dry wit and self-deprecating humor, he was named the School of Medicine’s Professor of the Year three times and gave its commencement address four times.

Scatliff, 89 and using a walker, was still entertaining students in his fifth decade of teaching. One day in February, he cruised the corridor of the Old Clinic wing of Memorial Hospital to get to his small classroom. He affixed his X-ray films to the light box at the front of the classroom, while six medical students trickled in, carrying takeout bags, there to lunch and learn about using different types of radiology to diagnose their patients and have a few giggles with this beloved professor.

But first, Scatliff regaled them with his most recent adventure. “Two octogenarians together in Paris for lunch on Valentine’s Day!” he said in his deep, gravelly voice. “You can’t believe how the people at the next table loved my French.”

You oughta be in … X-rays

From his youth, Scatliff was destined to have a film career. It just turned out to be in X-rays, not motion pictures. His father, H. Kenneth Scatliff, was an early radiologist in Chicago. When Scatliff returned from a stint as a military medic in Korea, he enrolled in Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine.

It was about this time that Scatliff had his brush with the other kind of film. He and his friends were having lunch on the Navy Pier in Chicago when they saw what looked like a Roman battle on shore. The curious students later discovered Northwestern alum Charlton Heston leading troops as Marc Antony in a film version of Julius Caesar. When they asked if they needed any more soldiers, Scatliff said that the actor “gave my friend a sword and a shield, then he looked at me and said, ‘You can be a corpse.’” While his friend’s part was cut from the movie, Scatliff’s remained.

Hollywood’s loss was medicine’s gain.

Scatliff briefly considered a career in orthopedic surgery, but then followed his father’s footsteps into radiology. He was fascinated by the field, which allowed doctors to see inside their patients. “I realized with radiology, you could bring pathology into view,” he said.

He chose academic work over private practice, he said, because he “enjoyed telling students and residents about what can be seen in X-ray images.” Working at a teaching hospital also kept him current as a researcher and clinician. Over his 65-year career, he published nearly 100 research papers, the most recent in 2014 in the American Journal of Neuroradiology.

The first 10 years of his career were spent as an academic radiologist at the Yale University Medical Center, where he met and married Irene Andresen. The Carolina Department of Radiology recruited Scatliff as its second chair in 1966.

“He operated on democratic decision-making, was always seeking improvement and simply wanted to get things done. He wasn’t into boosting himself,” said Professor Emeritus Richard Clark. Recruited by Scatliff in 1973, he went on to become vice chair of research. “Jim was someone you wanted to work for, though he wouldn’t let you get away with saying it that way … you worked with him.”

After more than a decade at UNC, Scatliff took a 10-month leave of absence to train in pediatric imaging at Boston Children’s Hospital. When he returned to Carolina, he joined the newly formed Pediatric Imaging division.

Pediatricians especially should know how to use radiology to diagnose illness because their youngest patients (newborns, infants and toddlers) can’t describe their symptoms themselves.

Radiology, for instance, could help a physician distinguish between a cold and a choking hazard. “If a child who is able to crawl around on the floor suddenly starts to cough, he may have picked up something and aspirated it,” Scatliff said.

In the 1960s and 1970s, radiology began to expand into many diagnostic tools beyond the X-ray, such as computed tomography (CT) scans, mammography and sonography, followed by ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) in the 1980s.

At Carolina, Scatliff led the effort to acquire emerging MRI technology for the hospital. In 1991, the 5,200-square-foot James H. Scatliff MRI Center was dedicated in his honor. As chair emeritus of the department, Scatliff retired from his hospital duties and returned to the classroom to continue to teach in his quirky way.

‘Tell me about you’

“I do try to introduce humor when there is an important pathology to remember,” Scatliff said. For example, to show the difference between an intestinal obstruction and swallowed air in the intestine (usually from fear), Scatliff displayed a slide with a python in a cage.

“And if you look in the python’s intestine, there are two monkeys in there that he had for lunch. And in their intestines is – guess what? – swallowed air,” he said.

In his years as radiology chair, Scatliff imparted imagery’s importance through an annual Mathew Brady photography competition. Through this offsite weekend event, Scatliff challenged participants to replace professional with personal examination in understanding that all imagery tells a story, from diagnostic X-rays to the Civil War images of photographer Brady.

But as much as he thrilled to the latest radiology technological advances and its diagnostic potential, Scatliff always reminded his medical students that their first duty was to make a connection with the patient. “Get a chair, sit down and do eye-to-eye with the patient. Say, ‘Tell me about you,’” Scatliff advised.

Being able to look at X-rays was not good enough to be a good doctor. “Look through the heart,” he said.