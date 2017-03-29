Smithies memorial set for April 4

The UNC School of Medicine will host a public memorial service on April 4 to celebrate the life of Oliver Smithies, Carolina’s first Nobel laureate.

The celebration of life will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in Room G100 in the Genome Sciences Building. A reception will follow.

Smithies, who was the UNC School of Medicine’s Weatherspoon Eminent Distinguished Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, received the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine in 2007 for his development of a technique called homologous recombination that introduced targeted genetic modifications to cells.

Smithies passed away Jan. 10 after a short illness. He was 91.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP at the School of Medicine website.