Parise: While Carolina does reasonably well compared to other state universities in terms of private philanthropy, there is still significant room for growth. For example, Carolina needs more endowed professorships, not only to recognize faculty excellence but also to help offset faculty salaries. UNC will be entering into a public phase of a major fundraising campaign; department chairs and faculty should be very open to assisting as necessary. UNC is also working hard to increase university/industry relations, which will benefit the entire institution.

How will you work with Carolina’s chancellor, provost and administration?

Parise: I will strive to be an effective liaison and communicator in both directions for the faculty, provost and chancellor and, as stated in the faculty code, “to represent the chancellor in all academic matters whenever requested.” It would be my honor to help the Chancellor’s office and upper administration with these important goals.

Kramer: I’ve been able to discuss faculty ideas and concerns with each of our chancellors since the early 1990s. In every context, I’ve viewed my interactions with chancellors, provosts and deans as collaborative exchanges rather than as confrontations.I recognize that administrative leaders face numerous challenges as they seek to advance UNC’s educational mission and collective interests, but we must count on these leaders to defend our academic principles when the University faces external or internal threats.Faculty members also need to describe and defend our intellectual values and traditions. During the University’s recent athletic/academic scandal, for example, I believed that a University-commissioned report had misrepresented the actions of the Faculty Athletic Committee at a time when I had served on that committee.I therefore spoke at Faculty Council meetings about the errors in a report that most University leaders wanted to embrace. The flaws were eventually acknowledged and addressed after other colleagues also joined in questioning specific aspects of the report.Administrators and faculty alike sometimes fail to understand the significance of emerging problems. The chair of the Faculty—who also fails to see some issues clearly—should thus raise challenging questions and expand the conversation whenever key University values, human needs or faculty interests seem to be at risk.When questions about such issues must be raised, however, I would strive to respect those who may disagree with my queries or oppose my own views. I have always believed that it is best to work with our administrative leaders through a process of mutual respect, and that would be my method for dealing creatively with the complex issues and controversies that will continue to develop.