A Sampling of Carolina’s Recent Young Faculty Award Winners:
|Beckman Young Investigators
|Established in 1991 to provide research support to promising young faculty members in the early stages of their academic careers
|Faculty Winners
|Year Awarded
|Scott Warren
|2016
|Albert Bowers
|2014
|Howard Hughes Medical Institute Faculty Scholar
|Launched in 2016 to recognize accomplished early career researchers who have potential to make groundbreaking contributions to the life sciences
|Faculty Winners
|Year Awarded
|Amy Gladfelter
|2016
|National Institute of Health Brain Research through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies (BRAIN) grants
|Launched by President Barack Obama in 2013 to enable researchers to produce dynamic pictures of the brain
|Faculty Winners
|Year Awarded
|Kathleen Gates
|2016
|Flavio Frohlich
|2016
|Dinggang Shen
|2016
|Yen-Yu Ian Shih
|2016
|Bryan Roth
|2014
|National Institute of Health New Innovator Award
|First awarded in 2007 to support exceptionally creative new investigators who propose highly innovative that have the potential for unusually high impact
|Faculty Winners
|Year Awarded
|Jeremy Purvis
|2016
|Daniel Westreich
|2014
|National Science Foundation Faculty Early Career Development (CAREER) Awards
|First awarded in 1995, NSF’s most prestigious awards support the early career development activities of those teacher-scholars who most effectively integrate research and education within the context of the mission of their organization
|Faculty Winners
|Year Awarded
|Eric Brustad
|2016
|James Cahoon
|2016
|Robert Capra
|2016
|Leslie Hicks
|2016
|Nicholas Law
|2016
|Alexander Miller
|2016
|Kihyun “Kelly” Roo
|2016
|Justin Sawon
|2016
|Jaime Arguello
|2015
|Alexander Berg
|2015
|Jillian Dempsey
|2015
|Joaquin Drut
|2015
|Jonathan Heckman
|2015
|Jeremy Marzuola
|2014
|David Nicewicz
|2014
|Amy Oldenburg
|2014
|Tamara Berg
|2013
|Tyson Hedrick
|2013
|Packard Fellowships for Science and Engineering
|Established in 1988 to provide the nation’s most promising early-career scientists and engineers with flexible funding and the freedom to take risks and explore new frontiers in their fields of study
|Faculty Winners
|Year Awarded
|Bo Li
|2016
|Jillian Lee Dempsey
|2015
|James Cahoon
|2014
|Samuel Lai
|2013
|Rita Allen Foundation Scholars
|Established in 1976 to allow early-career biomedical scholars to establish labs and pursue research directions with above-average risk and promise
|Faculty Winners
|Year Awarded
|Bo Li
|2016
|Sloan Research Fellowships
|First awarded in 1955, they seek to stimulate fundamental research by early-career scientists and scholars of outstanding promise
|Faculty Winners
|Year Awarded
|Jillian Lee Dempsey
|2016
|Zhen Gu
|2016
|Alexander Miller
|2016
|James Cahoon
|2015
|Anne Taylor
|2013