In a lighthearted presentation Nov. 22, President Barack Obama awarded former Tar Heel basketball great Michael Jordan the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Obama, a big basketball fan, kidded Jordan about his pop culture fame. He said Jordan was “more than just a logo and more than an internet meme,” referring to his iconic Nike Air Jordan shoes and the photo of his crying face at the 2009 Hall of Fame induction that went viral as a symbol of sadness.

The president also congratulated Jordan on his excellence as a member of the 1992 Olympics Dream Team and the championship 1996 Chicago Bulls and as team owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

“There is a reason that you call somebody ‘the Michael Jordan of,’” Obama told the White House crowd. “The Michael Jordan of neurosurgery or the Michael Jordan of rabbis or the Michael Jordan of outrigger canoeing. They know what you’re talking about because Michael Jordan is the Michael Jordan of greatness.”

The nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom honors meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.

“His life and example have inspired millions of Americans to strive to be like Mike,” Jordan’s citation read.

In all, 21 Americans received medals. They included actors Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro, Robert Redford and Cicely Tyson; philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates; comedian Ellen DeGeneres; broadcaster Vin Scully; musicians Bruce Springsteen and Diana Ross; and basketball player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.