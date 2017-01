New year, new Gazette

The University Gazette delivers important news to employees, both in print and online. The Gazette’s content is developed specifically with faculty and staff in mind. We bring you profiles of employees doing life-changing research, contributing vital scholarship, teaching the next generation, starting up their own businesses and keeping the University operating smoothly. We cover important events at the University – Commencement, awards ceremonies, prominent speakers and performances – as well as news in research, academics and public service. We also provide you with a calendar of events as a handy guide to activities that you can participate in. All of this information comes with the convenience of having a Gazette delivered to your campus mailbox every two weeks or so. You can also get updated news online at gazette.unc.edu and by following us on Twitter @univgazette. For the new year, the Gazette has refreshed its looks: • In print, designer Annie Maynard of UNC Creative has lightened and brightened our pages with several new design elements, new colors, bigger photos and more graphics. • Online, managing editor Susan Hudson also recently updated the design of our homepage at gazette.unc.edu, adding a rotating display of pictures from each new issue. We hope you enjoy our fresh look.

UNC to run a national transportation center

Carolina’s Highway Safety Research Center has been selected to run a National University Transportation Center funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation. The University will receive $2.8 million in the first year and up to $15 million in grant funding over five years, to create and manage the Collaborative Sciences Center for Road Safety (CSCRS) – an opportunity for Carolina to lead and influence the future of transportation safety research for the nation. The CSCRS will accelerate progress in reducing injuries and fatalities on the nation’s roads by offering a new paradigm for how to understand and address traffic safety issues. The center will conduct collaborative, multidisciplinary research and education and technology transfer activities to improve road safety in the United States. Led by the Highway Safety Research Center, in collaboration with the University’s department of city and regional planning and the Injury Prevention Research Center, the CSCRS unites leading transportation research, planning, public health, data science and engineering programs at Carolina, Duke, Florida Atlantic and the universities of California, Berkeley and Tennessee, Knoxville. “This significant grant will assist the world-class UNC Highway Safety Research Center to continue its collaborative, groundbreaking work that has saved countless lives and prevented injuries,” Chancellor Carol L. Folt said. “Over its 50-year history, investigators at the center have conducted research at the state and national level that has translated into programs and policies that have been implemented in North Carolina and the nation, making all of our highways safer.” HSRC Director David Harkey, who will serve as the CSCRS director, said the CSCRS provides an opportunity to find new ways to address issues such as impaired driving and speeding that continue to claim thousands of lives each year. “At the same time, we will explore how today’s research can help us prepare for the challenges that tomorrow will bring, such as traffic safety problems brought on by changes in technology or sociodemographic shifts,” Harkey said.

Carolina comments on, releases NCAA’s third notice of allegations

The University has posted new NCAA communications about the joint investigation of academic irregularities. The postings on carolinacommitment.unc.edu/ respond to public records requests and include the following: a letter from the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions about the University’s arguments for a hearing; a third notice of allegations issued by the NCAA’s enforcement staff; and the University’s response to the infractions panel chair about those developments. Following a hearing in Indianapolis on Oct. 28, the Committee on Infractions rejected the University’s jurisdictional arguments that would have limited the scope of a hearing held on the merits. The panel also made clear that no decision on the merits had been made. The committee’s Nov. 28 letter directed the enforcement staff to revisit the NCAA’s second notice of allegations issued on April 25. That letter prompted the enforcement staff to issue a third notice of allegations on Dec. 13. As with previous NCAA materials, the University is posting public record copies on carolinacommitment.unc.edu/. This includes the third notice of allegations and accompanying exhibits called “factual information” or FIs. The University responded Dec. 21 to the infractions committee chair with a letter. It outlined concerns about the process the chair followed in declining to consider key evidence the University asked to submit before the October hearing. That evidence included correspondence reflecting months of dialogue between the University and the enforcement staff. “We’ve worked collaboratively with the NCAA enforcement staff for more than two years,” said Bubba Cunningham, director of athletics. “We have serious concerns about the process that led to the third notice of allegations based on the principle that all member institutions should expect fair and consistent treatment. We will continue to work cooperatively with the NCAA and remain fully committed to seeking a fair outcome.” Carolina has been extraordinarily proactive in addressing its past and responding with more than 70 wide-ranging reforms and initiatives. The University’s letter to the infractions committee chair said the key evidence previously denied for consideration by the panel must be made part of the case record. Typically, NCAA rules provide a member school with 90 days to respond to a notice of allegations. The University is evaluating whether it may need more time to respond. NCAA Bylaw 19.03.01 requires that all infractions-related information remain confidential throughout the infractions process. Consistent with NCAA protocol, University officials will not comment on details about the case until it is completed.

