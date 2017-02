Carolina has been awarded a five-year, $19 million contract from the National Institutes of Health’s National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute to conduct the next phase of the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities study.The 30-year study by the Collaborative Studies Coordinating Center at Gillings School of Global Public Health addresses the global problem of hardening of the arteries and its possible connection to dementia. Led now by Sonia Davis, professor of the practice of biostatistics, the study will continue to examine the causes of atherosclerosis, also known as hardening of the arteries.In addition, the study will look at cardio- vascular risk factors, medical care and disease by race, gender, location and date – as well as collect new data.“With more than three million new cases of atherosclerosis diagnosed every year in this country alone, as well as the life-changing impact of high medical costs that continue to grow, it is essential that researchers continue and expand their research studies,” said Chancellor Carol L. Folt.To read more about the NIH study, visit uncnews.unc.edu .

At the Jan. 11 meeting of the Employee Forum, the delegates learned how they could walk in the shoes of the police – for a little while. The program is called the Community Police Academy, and it’s meant to strengthen the relationship between UNC Police and the community they serve.

The first Community Police Academy was held in the fall of 2016, and the next session will begin March 2. The presenters emphasized the hands-on quality of the six-week class. Students will learn how to interrogate suspects, take fingerprints, go on patrol and de-escalate potentially violent situations – what police call “verbal judo.”

One goal of the class is to show citizens why police work seems to take so much longer in real life than it does on TV.

“I love CSI, but you can’t solve crimes in 45 minutes with commercial breaks,” said Sgt. James David, a presenter at the meeting.

The class is not intended to train citizens to be law enforcement officers, just to show them what the job is like.

The classes are small – only 10 to 12 students – and will meet Thursday evenings from 6 to 8:30 p.m. March 2 through April 20. There is no cost to attend the class and no tests or quizzes.

There are some requirements for attending the class. Each student must:

Be at least 18 years of age;

Be affiliated with the University (faculty, staff or student); and

Clear a criminal record review and police contact history prior to acceptance.

A link for more information and an online application is on dps.unc.edu/. You may also contact Sgt. David at dhjames@psafety.unc.edu or 919-966-3230.

The meeting’s regular update from the Office of Human Resources included a review of the recent adverse weather and its effect on employees as well as reminders about health insurance benefits.

The University went to Conditions 1 and 2 after the brief snow because “the below-freezing temperatures made it very challenging for facilities to remove snow and ice,” said Linc Butler, associate vice chancellor for human resources.

Under Condition 2, non-mandatory employees are not to come to work. They can use leave to account for that time or work from home. If they can’t work from home and don’t want to use leave, they have 90 days to make up the time, he said.

Benefits consultant Erica Guestin reminded delegates that employees have until March 15 to incur costs on their 2016 flexible spending plans and until April 30 to file for reimbursement. Employees should also check their January paychecks to make sure the right amount is being taken out for benefits for the new year, she said.